Piper Sandler Boosts Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target to $25.75

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair downgraded Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.93.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

