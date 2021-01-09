Piper Sandler Boosts Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target to $25.75

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.
CHNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair downgraded Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.93.
NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.21.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
