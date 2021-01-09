Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $131.24 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $152.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.43. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,587,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,597 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after buying an additional 390,471 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.