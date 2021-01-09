Pinnacle West Capital Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Shares of PNW opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,348,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,247,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,876,000 after acquiring an additional 261,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 195,734 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

