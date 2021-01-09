Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $34.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

PING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PING stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -426.65.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,185,411 shares of company stock valued at $138,250,089 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after acquiring an additional 795,005 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

