Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Up 5.2%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.24. 1,095,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 947,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Several brokerages have commented on PPC. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 554,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 268,746 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 265,434 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 131,517 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.