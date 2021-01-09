Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pilgrim’s Pride has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost when the company reported robust third-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. Also, earnings beat the consensus mark. Results gained from strength in Europe and Mexico operations. Notably, Pilgrim’s Pride’s European operations continued to benefit from better operational efficiencies, robust retail demand and solid pork exports to China. Apart from these, Pilgrim’s Pride’s customer centric approach and efforts to augment marketing support of its brands bode well. Moreover, its focus on expanding in the fresh food space is noteworthy. However, the company is seeing lower sales from U.S. operations amid COVID-19. Moreover, increased cost of sales and unfavorable currency rates are a concern.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPC. ValuEngine upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

