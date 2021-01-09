Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $358,816.35 and approximately $22,690.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000956 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 246.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,941,934,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.