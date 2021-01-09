Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 18.76 and a quick ratio of 18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.53. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $318,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,940. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

