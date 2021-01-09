PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut PG&E from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

PCG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,328,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,078. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. PG&E has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $14,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 534,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 327,755 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $1,678,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PG&E by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

