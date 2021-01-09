Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Downgraded by Investec to Hold

Investec cut shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POFCY. Barclays downgraded Petrofac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Petrofac stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

