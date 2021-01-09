Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 2,006,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,133,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta Company Profile (NYSE:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

