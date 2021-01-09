Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) PT Set at €180.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €167.90 ($197.53).

Shares of RI stock opened at €157.95 ($185.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €157.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €146.77. Pernod Ricard SA has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

