Perlin (PERL) Achieves Market Cap of $15.80 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Perlin has a market cap of $15.80 million and $3.85 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. One Perlin token can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00022748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00104947 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00440916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00219410 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00048552 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

