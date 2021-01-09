Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) PT Raised to $36.00 at B. Riley

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEBO. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

