Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) were up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.47 and last traded at $154.00. Approximately 6,574,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,779,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Barclays started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,761,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $2,633,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 740,697 shares of company stock valued at $88,621,966.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,051.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $1,503,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 48.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

