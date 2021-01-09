Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (PEB.L) (LON:PEB) Trading 2.4% Higher

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (PEB.L) (LON:PEB) shares traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14). 34,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 206,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.08 million and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.80.

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (PEB.L) Company Profile (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc develops and supplies broadcast automation, channel in a box, and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers, and cable and satellite operators worldwide. It provides content management solutions, such as Marina, an enterprise-level automation platform for multi-channel applications; Marina Lite, an automation solution; Orca, a cloud-based integrated channel delivery solution running in a virtualized environment; Dolphin, a multi-format integrated channel delivery solutions based on standard IT hardware; and Stingray, a self-contained channel in a box.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (PEB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (PEB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.