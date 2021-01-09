PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.
CNXN stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.76.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
