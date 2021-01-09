PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.

CNXN stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.76.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

