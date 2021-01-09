Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.47.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $202.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.33 and a 200-day moving average of $166.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 174.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

