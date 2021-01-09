Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,278,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,819,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,639,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,271,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 83.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,524,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of PCTY opened at $202.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 174.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $32,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,623.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,115,746. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.