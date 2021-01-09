Patrick John Finn Sells 2,702 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $359,176.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,816.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Patrick John Finn sold 25,845 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $3,397,583.70.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $166.51 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $174.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,988 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 66.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,699,000 after purchasing an additional 263,097 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 75.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,077,000 after acquiring an additional 239,020 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $15,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

