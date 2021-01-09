Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at TD Securities

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

OTCMKTS PKIUF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.66. 748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069. Parkland has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

