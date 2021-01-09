Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PKOH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Park-Ohio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.85 million, a P/E ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

