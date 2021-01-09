Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Director Sells C$10,250.00 in Stock

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Director William John Boden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,279,120 shares in the company, valued at C$2,517,219.60.

William John Boden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, William John Boden acquired 10,000 shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,775.00.

On Monday, November 9th, William John Boden acquired 5,000 shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$600.00.

CVE:PML traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,934. The company has a market cap of C$55.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Panoro Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.77 price objective for the company.

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) Company Profile

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

