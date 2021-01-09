Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energía has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.36 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pampa Energía by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Pampa Energía by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

