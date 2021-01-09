Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $408.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $408.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.34.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,921. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $375.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,446 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $66,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.