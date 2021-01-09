Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells $13,997,600.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE PANW opened at $366.55 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of -133.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.40.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.34.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.