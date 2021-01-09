Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells $13,997,600.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE PANW opened at $366.55 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of -133.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.40.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.34.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
