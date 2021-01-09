PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $42.01. Approximately 1,047,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,442,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $241,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 45,132 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,371,561.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,419,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,910,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,286 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 93.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

