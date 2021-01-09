Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Argus

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price lifted by Argus from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

NYSE PKG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,250. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.