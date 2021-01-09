Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.04. 104,231 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 76,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTIN. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the third quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter.

