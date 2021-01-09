Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Trading Down 0.7%

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.20 and last traded at $51.38. 55,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 423,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 297,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,360 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 193,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.