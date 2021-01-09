Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.
OYST stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.
About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
