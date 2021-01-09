Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

OYST stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

