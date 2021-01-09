Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 182.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth $626,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 161,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 110.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

