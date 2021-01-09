OWNDATA Reaches Market Capitalization of $941,411.55 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 65.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $941,411.55 and $389.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 109.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00037470 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00020665 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002677 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

