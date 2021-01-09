Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

