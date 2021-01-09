Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

OUTKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SEB Equities upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS OUTKY remained flat at $$2.06 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.