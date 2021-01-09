Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Trading Up 5%

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.58. Approximately 149,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 132,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 92.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 288.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 124.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

