Ormeus Cash (OMC) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $138,327.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00421000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 238.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

