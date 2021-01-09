Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.78 million and $15.49 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Origin Protocol Token Profile

OGN is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,949,692 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

