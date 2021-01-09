Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.45. 523,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 391,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get Organovo alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Organovo worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Organovo Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.