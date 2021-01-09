OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Raised to $40.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

OPRX opened at $37.96 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $573.54 million, a P/E ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

