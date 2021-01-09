Oppenheimer Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.22. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.