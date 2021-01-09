OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) versus Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) Critical Analysis

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan 5.72% 10.86% 7.52% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OneSpan and Eviation Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneSpan currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.25%. Given OneSpan’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OneSpan is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of OneSpan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneSpan and Eviation Aircraft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $254.57 million 3.76 $8.79 million $0.54 43.57 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Risk & Volatility

OneSpan has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneSpan beats Eviation Aircraft on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution. It also provides Secure Agreement Automation, a cloud-based solution that helps digitize the mobile and online application process; Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit; Mobile Authenticator Studio, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; and OneSpan Sign, which supports a range of e-signature requirements from simple to complex. In addition, the company offers DIGIPASS hardware authenticators that supports authentication and digital signatures for applications running on PCs, tablets, and mobile phones; and authentication servers that enables customers to administer a high level of access control. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

