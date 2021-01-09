OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut OneSpan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

OSPN opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $956.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in OneSpan by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,061,000 after buying an additional 624,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,285,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,848,000 after buying an additional 107,992 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in OneSpan by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 387,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OneSpan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in OneSpan by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after purchasing an additional 507,575 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

