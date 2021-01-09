One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OLP. ValuEngine raised One Liberty Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 57,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,342. The stock has a market cap of $408.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.31. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 33.46%. Equities analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 25.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 49.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

