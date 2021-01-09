Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading Down 21.7%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares traded down 21.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65. 67,267,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 122,410,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $117.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64,517 shares during the period. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.