ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $40.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -887.78, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $15,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,859,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,129 shares of company stock worth $22,056,143. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $192,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

