Old Port Advisors Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $498.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.44 and a 200-day moving average of $570.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.