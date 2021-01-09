Old Port Advisors Sells 316 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

TRV opened at $139.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $141.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

