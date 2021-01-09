Old Port Advisors Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

