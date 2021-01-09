Old Port Advisors Purchases 61 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $431.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

